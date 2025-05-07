Rates Spark: Stability From The Fed As A Counter To Volatility Risks

May 07, 2025 4:30 AM ET, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
4.52K Followers
(6min)

Summary

  • Risk assets of late appear to be in better shape (despite prior scares). But that can change quickly. The coming months will be crucial in this respect, with the clearest risk coming from any material scent of recession ahead.
  • Part of the Fed's job on Wednesday will be to cause as little consternation as possible. The relative calming of late makes the Fed's job that bit easier this time around. There will be more testing meetings ahead though, where growth versus inflation calls will have to be made.
  • Noticeable volatility was seen around the vote of the next German Chancellor. While in outright Bund yields the initial impact of the incoming government’s pledge for defence and investment spending has been largely faded, the sensitivity to the political developments shows that markets still put a lot of hope into the spending plans.

Federal reserve building at Washington D.C. on a sunny day.

Tanarch

By Padhraic Garvey, CFA, and Benjamin Schroeder

US Treasuries are prone to big moves, but tracking along quielty for now

We saw a decent US 10yr auction. It (effectively) came through secondary levels by over a basis point. The indirect bid (external official

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis
4.52K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TLT--
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
TLH--
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF
EDV--
Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares
SPTL--
SPDR® Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF
ZROZ--
PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News