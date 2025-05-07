There are times when strategies sound good in theory but don't work in reality. There are many salespeople who can make many financial approaches sound good with the significant amount of data available today, but a good investment
SPMO: Recent Performance Again Shows The Fund's Effective Strategy
Summary
- The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 since its inception in 2015, delivering 338.1% returns versus 231.2%.
- SPMO's strategy of targeting top 100 momentum stocks and rebalancing biannually has proven effective in both favorable and adverse market conditions.
- With a low expense ratio of 0.13%, diversified sector holdings, and strong performance during market sell-offs, we upgrade SPMO to a strong buy.
- Despite potential risks, SPMO's consistent outperformance and balanced risk profile make it a reliable investment even in uncertain economic environments.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.