Cytokinetics, Incorporated (CYTK) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts
153.39K Followers

Q1: 2025-05-06 Earnings Summary

Insights
EPS of -$1.36 beats by $0.03
 | Revenue of $1.58M (89.10% Y/Y) misses by $1.03M

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 6, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Diane Weiser - Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs
Robert Blum - President & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Callos - Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer
Fady Malik - Executive Vice President, R&D
Isaac Ciechanover - EVP Corporate Development and Chief Business Officer
Stuart Kupfer - Senior Vice President & Chief Medical Officer
Sung Lee - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Sean McCutcheon - Raymond James
Salim Syed - Mizuho
Gena Wang - Barclays
Paul Choi - Goldman Sachs
Cory Kasimov - Evercore ISI
Roanna Ruiz - Leerink Partners
Akash Tewari - Jefferies
Charles Duncan - Cantor Fitzgerald
Tessa Romero - JPMorgan
Maxwell Skor - Morgan Stanley
David Lebowitz - Citigroup Inc.
Mayank Mamtani - B. Riley Securities
Srikripa Devarakonda - Truist Securities
James Condulis - Stifel
Jason Zemansky - Bank of America
Leland Gershell - Oppenheimer
Jason Butler - Citizens JMP
John Gionco - Needham & Company
Yasmeen Rahimi - Piper Sandler

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to Cytokinetics' First Quarter 2025 Conference Call. At this time, I would like to inform you that this call is being recorded. And all participants are in a listen-only mode. At the company's request, we will open the call to questions after the presentation. We will allow for only one question per participant.

I will now turn the call over to Diane Weiser, Cytokinetics' Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs. Please go ahead.

Diane Weiser

Good afternoon, and thanks for joining us on the call today. Robert Blum, President and Chief Executive Officer, will begin with an overview of the quarter and recent developments; Andrew Callos, EVP and Chief Commercial Officer will address commercial readiness activities for aficamten; Fady Malik, EVP of R&D, will provide updates related to clinical development

Recommended For You

About CYTK Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CYTK

Trending Analysis

Trending News