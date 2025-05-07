Gladstone Capital: What To Look For Ahead Of Earnings
Summary
- Gladstone Capital's improving internal risk ratings and low PIK income are positives, but rising non-accruals and barely covered dividends pose significant risks.
- The BDC's portfolio quality has improved, but the weakened US economic outlook and potential global trade war impacts remain concerns.
- Despite the dividend being covered by net investment income, the low coverage ratio and 18% premium to NAV make GLAD a hold, not a buy.
