Preserving Central Bank Credibility: Addressing Threats To The Fed's Independence

Summary

  • President Donald Trump’s longstanding criticism of the Fed Chairman Powell came to a head when the White House confirmed 2 weeks ago that it was studying legal options to fire Powell.
  • While the likelihood of a direct challenge to the Fed’s independence has subsided for now, the recent episode has highlighted the potential for political jawboning over monetary policy and the lasting assumption about Fed independence.
  Capital markets are shifting, and an increased focus on global diversification means that a sophisticated and active appraisal of international opportunities has become a requirement for all investors.

By Christian Floro, CFA, CMT, Market Strategist | Seema Shah, Chief Global Strategist

President Donald Trump’s longstanding criticism of Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell — ironically, someone Trump himself appointed during his first administration — came to a head when the White House

