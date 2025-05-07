An investment in CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) on its IPO would have resulted in a share price appreciation of approximately 120%. Over the years, the company has continued with strong revenue growth, due to rises
CAVA Group: Profitable Restaurant Concept With An Aggressive Expansion Strategy
Summary
- CAVA's IPO saw a 120% share price increase, driven by strong revenue growth, GAAP profitability, and expansion plans targeting 1,000 restaurants by 2032.
- Despite an overvalued stock with an EV/EBITDA of 102.5x, CAVA's unit economics are strong, boasting a 25% profit margin and $2.865 million revenue per restaurant.
- The stock's -36% drawdown since December presents a buying opportunity, given CAVA's proven profitable concept and aggressive expansion plan in the Mediterranean fast-casual niche.
