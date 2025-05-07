Fidelity Select Industrials Portfolio Q1 2025 Commentary

Fidelity Investments
716 Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • Fidelity Select Industrials Portfolio is a sector-based equity-focused strategy that seeks to outperform its benchmark through active management.
  • Within the S&P 500, industrials ended with the eighth-best result for the quarter among the 11 market sectors.
  • For the first quarter, the fund returned -2.87%, trailing the fund's sector benchmark, the MSCI U.S. IMI Industrials 25/50 Index, but topping the S&P 500.

Industrials Stock Market Industry Sector Wall Street Buildings 3d Illustration

iQoncept

Investment Approach

  • Fidelity® Select Industrials Portfolio is a sector-based equity-focused strategy that seeks to outperform its benchmark through active management.
  • We believe that uncertainty provides investment opportunity. Stock prices can become disengaged from a company's intrinsic (fair) value at cyclical extremes

This article was written by

Fidelity Investments
716 Followers
Fidelity’s mission is to strengthen the financial well-being of our customers and deliver better outcomes for the clients and businesses it serves. With assets under administration of $12.6 trillion, including discretionary assets of $4.9 trillion as of December 31, 2023, Fidelity focuses on meeting the unique needs of a broad and growing customer base. Privately held for 77 years, Fidelity employs more than 74,000 associates with its headquarters in Boston and a global presence spanning nine countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by Fidelity, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use Fidelity's official channels.

Recommended For You

About FCYIX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on FCYIX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FCYIX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News