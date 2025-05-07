Casella Waste Systems: Rating Downgrade As Valuation Has Already Priced In Near-Term Upside
Summary
- Casella Waste Systems reported strong 1Q25 performance with 22.3% y/y revenue growth and 22% adj. EBITDA growth, but valuation now appears unattractive.
- CWST's pricing power remains intact, and fleet modernization and landfill internalization initiatives are reducing costs and improving margins despite lower volumes.
- CWST's balance sheet supports growth through M&A, adding $50 million in annualized revenue in 1Q25, enhancing EBITDA growth and operational efficiency.
- Given the current valuation, I am downgrading CWST to a hold rating, waiting for a better price before re-entering despite strong fundamentals and cautious guidance.
