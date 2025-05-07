The analysis below covers the Employment picture released on the first Friday of every month. While most of the attention goes to the Headline Report, it can be helpful to look at the details, revisions, and other reports to get a
Jobs: Last Three Months Saw Downward Revisions Of 57k On Average
Summary
- The jobs report was a modest gain of 177k, but it way outpaced estimates, which was enough to juice the stock market, leading to the 9th positive gain in a row for the S&P.
- Over the last twelve months, jobs have been revised down by about 29.9k per month and revised lower by 52.7k over the last three months.
- The labor force participation rate is still well below the highs before the Global Financial Crisis. This month it increased slightly to 62.6%.
