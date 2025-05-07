PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL)’s shares have consolidated lately, slumping from about $90 at the beginning of February to less than $70 today on general market weakness as well as fears of an escalating trade war between the U.S. and other countries. These concerns, however, also
PayPal: Strong Investment Setup
Summary
- PayPal shares have dropped from $90 to $70 in 2025, creating a buying opportunity for a profitable Fintech.
- The Fintech also beat earnings estimates for Q1'25 and remained widely profitable on an operating income basis.
- Despite market fears, PayPal's operating income grew 16% Y/Y in Q1'25, driven by Venmo's growth and cost-cutting measures, making it an interesting Fintech play.
- Venmo's strong TPV-related growth and potential in the P2P market, especially among users under 29, positions it as a key driver for PayPal's future growth.
- PayPal's current valuation offers significant upside potential, with a fair value target of $112 per share, implying 64% upside.
