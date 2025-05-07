Fidelity Select Health Care Portfolio Q1 2025 Commentary

  • Fidelity® Select Health Care Portfolio employs a sector-based, equity-focused strategy, leveraging fundamental, bottom-up research to build a diversified portfolio of health care companies.
  • The fund underperformed the MSCI health care index in Q1 2025, primarily due to stock selection in biotechnology and pharmaceuticals.
  • The fund is bullish on innovative biotech firms and health care equipment stocks, while underweighting GLP-1 producers and life sciences tools & services.
  • Positive outlook for health care stocks, driven by innovative drug candidates, potential M&A activity, and favorable policy changes under the new administration.

FUND INFORMATION

Manager(s): Eddie Yoon

Trading Symbol: MUTF:FSPHX

Start Date: July 14, 1981

Size (in millions): $6,415.26

Morningstar Category: Fund Health

Stock markets, especially foreign markets, are volatile and can decline significantly in response to adverse issuer, political, regulatory, market, or economic developments. The health

Fidelity's mission is to strengthen the financial well-being of our customers and deliver better outcomes for the clients and businesses it serves.

