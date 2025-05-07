Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) is a value play at reasonable prices. The growth stagnation, particularly in its PC business (Client Solutions Group or CSG), is priced into the valuations (we will evaluate in greater detail). The upside potential remains from AI infrastructure growth.
Dell: Betting On Servers, Not Screens
Summary
- Dell Technologies is a value play with growth potential from AI infrastructure; stagnation in its PC business is priced into valuations.
- Financials show revenue growth, improved margins, but concerning free cash flow due to AI investments; shareholder paybacks could be threatened.
- AI market share gains and projected $15b in AI shipments by FY 2026 highlight Dell's leadership, though risks from hyperscalers and NVIDIA exist.
- Recommend "Buy" for long-term prospects but advise keeping cash for potential dips due to tariff impacts.
