2025 ETF Inflows Are Recognition Of The Golden Bull
Summary
- Gold ETFs have been plagued by net outflows. The post-Covid panic sent inflows surging artificially high, and for years thereafter, investors parked less and less of their cash into gold funds.
- Last year, even as the price of gold had already begun its stunning upward ascent in earnest, gold ETF outflows remained high as Wall Street failed to see the writing on the wall.
- While ETF inflows will push gold’s price higher, it will be physical bullion, not ETFs, that provide true protection from the upheaval of the new global economic paradigm.
