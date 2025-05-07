CBOE: King Of Options For A Fair Price

Summary

  • CBOE Global Markets is a leading options exchange with a history of growth strong Q1 2025 earnings amid market volatility.
  • The business model includes options, futures, and foreign currency exchanges, with derivatives being a core revenue driver, especially during said volatility.
  • Despite historical growth, future outlook is cloudy, with management cautious about capital allocation and preferring to sit on cash for now.
  • Priced at a large multiple on its cash flows against minor growth prospects, CBOE isn't very risky but only fairly valued today.

Crowned businessman smiles down at his laptop

RapidEye

CBOE Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) is an options exchange and clearing corporation with a global footprint and many adjacent business segments. Q1 2025 earnings came out recently, and results highlighted the strength of their business during market volatility.

