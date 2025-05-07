Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is probably one of the most polarizing stocks in the market. Writing about companies like this is always a challenge – polarization often fuels confirmation bias, with bulls dismissing any criticism and bears disregarding any optimism.
Tesla: From Humanoids To Robotaxis - What's Really Priced In?
Summary
- Tesla's investment case hinges on the tension between current fundamentals and future promises, with significant faith placed in Elon Musk's long-term vision.
- Despite recent earnings showing a decline, Tesla's future growth in Full Self-Driving, humanoid robots, and AI applications could redefine its revenue streams.
- Automotive revenue remains crucial, but delivery growth is slowing, and margins are pressured by price cuts, rising costs, and increased competition.
- A sum-of-the-parts valuation will explore various "what if" scenarios to balance reality with potential, engaging both bulls and bears.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.