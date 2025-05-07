Preformed Line Products: Maintaining Hold Rating Owing To Several Headwinds

Individual Trader
17.83K Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • Reiterated 'Hold' rating on Preformed Line Products (PLPC) due to rising costs, overvalued revenues, and stagnating technicals, despite a 9% share price increase over six months.
  • Fiscal 2025 Q1 earnings showed 5% net sales growth and 20% GAAP profit growth, but higher costs from tariffs and raw materials loom.
  • PLPC's return on capital remains under pressure, with a trailing ROC of 6.86%, as rising costs and tariffs could dampen demand and profitability.
  • Sales multiples indicate overvaluation, with growing costs and lower margins pressuring share-price growth, justifying the 'Hold' rating.

Abstract Neural Network

imaginima

Intro

We wrote about Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ:PLPC) in October of last year, when we reiterated our 'Hold' rating in the telecommunications and underground network-related company. Sluggish end-market conditions, a setback concerning Bead stimulus funding, rising interest rates, and concerning technicals were

This article was written by

Individual Trader
17.83K Followers
Individual investor with a keen interest in deriving income from investment setups. We do this by buying undervalued profitable stocks with strong balance sheets & minimal debt. Furthermore, when the opportunity arises, we like to write calls against our positions to bring in additional income. Risk management is controlled through position sizing & the use of trailing stop losses over time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PLPC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PLPC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PLPC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News