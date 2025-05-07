Gold mining stocks are hot right now. Economic uncertainty, inflation fears, and the prospects of a tariff war are making a lot of investors look to traditional flight-to-safety stocks, and gold miners are a classic choice. But precious metals don't begin or end with
Hecla Mining Looks Like A Respectable Silver Mining Growth Pick
Summary
- Economic uncertainty and inflation fears make gold mining stocks attractive, but silver miners like Hecla Mining offer a cheaper, growth-oriented alternative.
- Hecla Mining's Q1 earnings show profitability, with significant potential from exploration sites and the promising Libby project, despite current debt.
- Silver prices lag behind gold, but Hecla's low price/book ratio and growth prospects make it a strong long-term investment.
- Investors should monitor silver prices closely, as appreciation could significantly benefit Hecla's profitability and stock value.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in HL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.