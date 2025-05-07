The S&P500 Could Crash In The Coming Weeks If No Trade Deals Are Made

Damir Tokic
11.64K Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • The first month of trade negotiations has not produced a trade deal, and the longer the takes to make these trade deals, the more pronounced effect on the economy.
  • The failure to make meaningful trade deals by the July 9th deadline could cause a major fall in the S&P500, as the market digests the severity of situation.
  • Based on my assessment, these trade deals will be very difficult to reach, thus the risk of a major crash is very high.

USA and China trade war. US of America and chinese flags crashed containers on sky at sunset background. 3d illustration

Rawf8

The negotiation period expires on July 9th

The Trump Administration imposed the punitive reciprocal tariffs on April 2nd - and then quickly delayed them for 90 days on April 9th to negotiate the potential trade deals. The hope is that these

This article was written by

Damir Tokic
11.64K Followers
Commodity Trading Adviser (CTA), member of National Futures Association. Professor of Finance, research on Global-macro issues. Editor-in-Chief, Journal of Corporate Accounting and Finance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of SPX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SP500 Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SP500

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News