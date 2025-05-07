Hims & Hers Health: Healthcare Disruptor Building A Durable Moat (Initiate With Buy)

The Value Edge
3.41K Followers
(11min)

Summary

  • Hims & Hers Health reported strong Q1 '25 earnings, with 111% YoY sales growth and 38% subscriber growth.
  • The company boasts over a 70% gross margin, 90% recurring revenue, and a compelling flywheel effect driven by machine learning and big data analytics.
  • Risks include the untested business model, potential legal issues, and the complexity of international expansion, but the growth potential presented far outweighs these concerns.
  • Considering the promising growth runway, solid financials, and market leadership, I am initiating Hims with a Buy.

Young woman searching pills instruction on smartphone

rachasuk/iStock via Getty Images

Overview

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) reported earnings on May 5th which was met with a modest selloff. This came just days after a partnership announcement with weight loss drugmaker Novo Nordisk (

This article was written by

The Value Edge
3.41K Followers
Retail investor researching mostly semiconductors and fintech. Some general macro musings. My goal is to bring you timely and digestible research on the stocks that I cover.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in HIMS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About HIMS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HIMS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HIMS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News