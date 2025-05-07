On April 15, 2025, The Trump administration initiated a Section 232 investigation into imports of processed critical minerals and their derivate products. The investigation is aimed at evaluating national security risks posed by import reliance and assess domestic
Trump Pushes Critical Mineral Dependence Probes On China Export Restrictions
Summary
- On April 15, 2025, The Trump administration initiated a Section 232 investigation into imports of processed critical minerals and their derivate products.
- China's REE export restrictions, effective immediately, mirror controls already in place for other critical minerals, such as tungsten (February 2025), antimony (September 2024), graphite (December 2023), and germanium and gallium (August 2023).
- China's export controls on key medium and heavy REEs pose significant potential risks to US national security, defense manufacturing and high-tech industries.
