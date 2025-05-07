Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF) is a commodity giant whose share price has more than halved since its early 2023 peak. The time has come to give it a fresh look and decide if the time has come to turn bullish.
Glencore: Rising Metallurgical Coal Production Should Support Share Price In 2025
Summary
- Switzerland-based Glencore is a major producer/trader of commodities. Due to higher margins, most of its profits come from the production units and more specifically, from copper and coal.
- The company has been increasing its exposure to metallurgical coal, and this move has so far proved to be beneficial.
- While trading earnings are broadly stable, production earnings are highly volatile, as they depend not only on output but also on sales price.
- Even if the average sales price for copper and coal falls 20% this year, Glencore's share price still looks relatively cheap when dividend and buyback are taken into consideration.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of (LSE: GLEN) either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.