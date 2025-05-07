This past Saturday, May 3rd, marked the beginning of the end of an era. Long time CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A ) (NYSE: BRK.B ), who holds the distinguished world record as the longest serving CEO of a publicly

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential.

Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector.

Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!