Fidelity Freedom 2015 Fund Q1 2025 Review

Fidelity Investments
720 Followers
(39min)

Summary

  • Fidelity Freedom® Funds (the Funds) are designed so that the target date referenced in the Fund name is the approximate year when investors expect to retire.
  • Uncertainty about the direction of U.S. policy weighed on markets in Q1, as investors digested news on tariffs, cuts to government programs, and tighter immigration policy.
  • Tariffs were a catalyst for the repricing of non-U.S equities. Non-U.S. markets' fiscally oriented growth narrative, cheaper valuations, and improved earnings estimates drove one of the largest relative-return differences between U.S. and non-U.S. equities in history.

Senior man using laptop and paying bills at home

MoMo Productions

Investment Approach

  • Fidelity Freedom® Fidelity Freedom® Funds (the Funds) are designed so that the target date referenced in the Fund name is the approximate year when investors expect to retire.
  • Except for Fidelity Freedom® Income Fund, each of the

This article was written by

Fidelity Investments
720 Followers
Fidelity’s mission is to strengthen the financial well-being of our customers and deliver better outcomes for the clients and businesses it serves. With assets under administration of $12.6 trillion, including discretionary assets of $4.9 trillion as of December 31, 2023, Fidelity focuses on meeting the unique needs of a broad and growing customer base. Privately held for 77 years, Fidelity employs more than 74,000 associates with its headquarters in Boston and a global presence spanning nine countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by Fidelity, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use Fidelity's official channels.

Recommended For You

About FFVFX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on FFVFX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFVFX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News