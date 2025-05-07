The key elements of the economic forecast include the solid growth we achieved in 2024, which provided a good foundation for this year. Most policy changes other than tariffs will have small impacts on the short-run economic forecast, some positive and
Economic Forecast Update, May 2025: A Short Rocky Road
Summary
- The economy contracted by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the official report on GDP.
- Widespread worry about consumers and businesses postponing purchases and hiring decisions has led economists to raise their estimated risk of recession.
- Yet, the economic outlook is not bad if decisions on tariffs are concluded this summer. That’s true even if the tariffs end up significantly above last year’s rates.
- Most policy changes other than tariffs will have small impacts on the short-run economic forecast, some positive and some negative, but the sum total very small. And the Fed has good plans for tariff-induced price hikes.
