The Andersons, Inc. (ANDE) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 7, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Mike Hoelter - VP, Corporate Controller & IR

Bill Krueger - President & CEO

Brian Valentine - EVP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Ben Mayhew - BMO Capital Markets

Ben Klieve - Lake Street Capital Markets

Pooran Sharma - Stephens

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Andersons 2025 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. My name is Joe, and I will be your coordinator for today. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] And as a reminder, this conference is being recorded for replay purposes.

I will now hand the presentation to your host for today, Mr. Mike Hoelter, Vice President, Corporate Controller and Investor Relations. Please proceed.

Mike Hoelter

Thanks, Joe. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for the Andersons first quarter earnings call. We have provided a slide presentation that will enhance today's discussion. If you are viewing this presentation from our webcast, the slides and commentary will be in sync. This webcast is being recorded, and the recording and the supporting slides will be made available on the Investors page of our website at andersonsinc.com shortly. Please direct your attention to the disclosure statement on Slide 2 as well as the disclaimers in the press release related to forward-looking statements. Certain information discussed today constitutes forward-looking statements that reflect the company's current views with respect to future events, financial performance and industry conditions. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially as a result of many factors, which are described in the company's reports on file with the SEC. We encourage you to review these factors.

This presentation and today's prepared remarks contain