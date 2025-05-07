Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCPK:SEMHF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 7, 2025 2:30 AM ET

Marc Koebernick - Head, Investor Relations

Bernd Montag - Chief Executive Officer

Jochen Schmitz - Chief Financial Officer

Oliver Reinberg - Kepler

Hassan Al-Wakeel - Barclays

Hugo Solvet - Exane

David Adlington - JPMorgan

Julien Ouaddour - Bank of America

Veronika Dubajova - Citi

Lisa Clive - Bernstein

Graham Doyle - UBS

Julien Dormois - Jefferies

Oli Metzger - Commerzbank AG

Robert Davies - Morgan Stanley

Sezgi Ozener - HSBC

Falko Friedrichs - Deutsche Bank

Richard Felton - Goldman Sachs

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. And welcome to Siemens Healthineers’ Conference Call. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

This conference call may include forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current expectations and certain assumptions, and are therefore subject to certain risks and uncertainties.

At this time, I would like to turn the call over to your host today, Mr. Marc Koebernick, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Marc Koebernick

Thank you, Operator. Good morning. And welcome to our Q2 2025 Earnings Call. It’s great that you’re listening again today. At 7 a.m., we published our Q2 2025 results. All the related material for today’s results release is available on the IR section of the Siemens Healthineers’ webpage.

In a moment, our CEO, Bernd Montag; and our CFO, Jochen Schmitz, will be presenting to you what you need to know about our fiscal 2025 Q2 and about the near-term outlook. After that presentation, we will have a Q&A session.

To ensure everyone gets the opportunity to engage, we kindly ask that