Novo Nordisk Q1 Earnings Review: Forget Revenue Miss, Buy Semaglutide Hype

Summary

  • Novo Nordisk A/S announced its Q1 earnings today, blaming a slight revenue miss on sales of compounded semaglutide.
  • Q1 2025 earnings showed revenue of ~$11.9bn, operating profit of $5.9bn, with diluted EPS up 15% year-on-year. ~65% of revenues were driven by semaglutide, or Wegovy (obesity)/Ozempic (diabetes).
  • This is truly a miraculous drug, and as compounded versions of semaglutide cease to be manufactured, performance will improve in 2H25.
  • Eli Lilly and tirzepatide constitute the major threat, but there is a potential >$1 trillion market for GLP-1 receptor agonist drugs, and there's room for both Pharmas to thrive.
  • Both Pharmas are streets ahead of the competition in the mega-money GLP-1 markets. Don't fear Novo's revenue miss in Q1, use it as an excuse to load up on NVO stock.

Investment Overview

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO), the Danish Pharma giant and maker of semaglutide, the world's second-biggest selling drug molecule, reported its Q1 2025 earnings earlier today.

