Preliminary estimates for the US economic activity in the second quarter point to a recovery following a mild decline for GDP in the first quarter. The obvious caveat: Q2 data is still sparse, and so there’s a high degree of uncertainty
Rebound For Initial U.S. Q2 GDP Nowcast Could Be Misleading
Summary
- Preliminary estimates for the US economic activity in the second quarter point to a recovery following a mild decline for GDP in the first quarter.
- The trade war is starting to affect the economy, which suggests that incoming Q2 data could dramatically shift the nowcasts in the coming weeks.
- The initial profile for Q2 offers a ray of hope that US economic resiliency will continue in some degree, but these are early days.
James Picerno is the director of analytics at The Milwaukee Co., a wealth manager that is the adviser to The Brinsmere Funds, a pair of global asset allocation ETFs. He also edits CapitalSpectator.com and The US Business Cycle Research Report (CapitalSpectator.com/premium-research). He is the author of three books, including "Quantitative Investment Portfolio Analytics In R: An Introduction To R For Modeling Portfolio Risk and Return." Previously he was a financial journalist at Bloomberg and before that at Dow Jones.