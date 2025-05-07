Rebound For Initial U.S. Q2 GDP Nowcast Could Be Misleading

  • Preliminary estimates for the US economic activity in the second quarter point to a recovery following a mild decline for GDP in the first quarter.
  • The trade war is starting to affect the economy, which suggests that incoming Q2 data could dramatically shift the nowcasts in the coming weeks.
  • The initial profile for Q2 offers a ray of hope that US economic resiliency will continue in some degree, but these are early days.

Leestat

Preliminary estimates for the US economic activity in the second quarter point to a recovery following a mild decline for GDP in the first quarter. The obvious caveat: Q2 data is still sparse, and so there’s a high degree of uncertainty

