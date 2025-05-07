OppFi's Monster Q1 And Guidance Shockwave: Strong Buy Confirmed

Danil Sereda
Investing Group Leader
(8min)

Summary

  • I maintain a "Strong Buy" rating on OppFi Inc. due to rising operating leverage, expansive margin growth, and improved unit economics, despite a recent stock correction.
  • OppFi's Q1 FY2025 results exceeded expectations, with record revenues of $140.3 million (+10.1% YoY) and adjusted net income soaring by 285.1% YoY to $33.8 million.
  • The company's raised FY2025 guidance, with adjusted net income now expected at $106-113 million, supports my bullish stance and suggests significant upside potential.
  • Despite a pre-market jump, OPFI stock's valuation remains attractive (forward P/E ~8.64x), with a potential upside of 46–68% based on peer multiples.
  • Reiterating Strong Buy rating: Q1 strength and guidance uplift outweigh macro concerns and GAAP warrant liability noise, highlighting significant undervaluation.

Emergency credit card concept

J Studios/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

I initiated my investment coverage of OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) in mid-February 2025 with a “Strong Buy” rating. I argued that even amid minimal net sales growth, the firm's rising operating leverage should drive up

This article was written by

Danil Sereda
12.56K Followers
Daniel Sereda is chief investment analyst at a family office whose investments span continents and diverse asset classes. This requires him to navigate through a plethora of information on a daily basis. His expertise is in filtering this wealth of data to extract the most critical ideas. He runs the investing group Beyond the Wall Investing in which he provides access to the same information that institutional market participants prioritize in their analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OPFI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About OPFI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on OPFI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
OPFI
--
OPFI.WS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News