Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (LNTH) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 7, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mark Kinarney - Vice President, Investor Relations

Brian Markison - Chief Executive Officer

Paul Blanchfield - President

Bob Marshall - Chief Financial Officer

Amanda Morgan - Chief Commercial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Anthony Petrone - Mizuho Financial Group

Roanna Ruiz - Leerink Partners

Richard Newitter - Truist Securities

Matt Taylor - Jefferies

Larry Solow - CJS Securities, Inc.

Yuan Zhi - B. Riley

Justin Walsh - Jones Trading

Kemp Dolliver - Brookline Capital Markets

Andy Hsieh - William Blair

David Turkaly - Citizens JMP

John Vandermosten - Zacks

Operator

Good morning. Welcome to the Lantheus First Quarter 2025 Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute. This call is being recorded and a replay will be available in the Investors section of the company’s website approximately two hours after the completion of the call and will be archived for at least 30 days.

I’ll now turn the call over to Mark Kinarney, Vice President of Investor Relations. Mark?

Mark Kinarney

Thank you. Good morning. With me today are Brian Markison, our CEO; Paul Blanchfield, our President; Bob Marshall, our CFO; and Amanda Morgan, our Chief Commercial Officer. We will begin with prepared remarks and then take your questions.

This morning, we issued a press release which was furnished to the SEC under Form 8-K, reporting our first quarter 2025 results. The release and today’s slide presentation are available in the Investor section of our website.

Any comments made could include forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from these statements due to a risk -- due to a variety of risks and uncertainties which are detailed in our SEC filings.

Discussions will also include certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliation of these measures to