Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (LNTH) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 7, 2025 8:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Mark Kinarney - Vice President, Investor Relations
Brian Markison - Chief Executive Officer
Paul Blanchfield - President
Bob Marshall - Chief Financial Officer
Amanda Morgan - Chief Commercial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Anthony Petrone - Mizuho Financial Group
Roanna Ruiz - Leerink Partners
Richard Newitter - Truist Securities
Matt Taylor - Jefferies
Larry Solow - CJS Securities, Inc.
Yuan Zhi - B. Riley
Justin Walsh - Jones Trading
Kemp Dolliver - Brookline Capital Markets
Andy Hsieh - William Blair
David Turkaly - Citizens JMP
John Vandermosten - Zacks
Operator
Good morning. Welcome to the Lantheus First Quarter 2025 Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute. This call is being recorded and a replay will be available in the Investors section of the company’s website approximately two hours after the completion of the call and will be archived for at least 30 days.
I’ll now turn the call over to Mark Kinarney, Vice President of Investor Relations. Mark?
Mark Kinarney
Thank you. Good morning. With me today are Brian Markison, our CEO; Paul Blanchfield, our President; Bob Marshall, our CFO; and Amanda Morgan, our Chief Commercial Officer. We will begin with prepared remarks and then take your questions.
This morning, we issued a press release which was furnished to the SEC under Form 8-K, reporting our first quarter 2025 results. The release and today’s slide presentation are available in the Investor section of our website.
Any comments made could include forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from these statements due to a risk -- due to a variety of risks and uncertainties which are detailed in our SEC filings.
Discussions will also include certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliation of these measures to
- Read more current LNTH analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts