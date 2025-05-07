Owens Corning (OC) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 7, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Amber Wohlfarth - Vice President of Corporate Affairs, and Investor Relations

Brian Chambers - Chair and Chief Executive Officer

Todd Fister - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Michael Rehaut - J.P. Morgan

John Lovallo - UBS

Brian Biros - Thompson Research

Matthew Bouley - Barclays Capital

Sam Reid - Wells Fargo

Philip Ng - Jefferies

Mike Dahl - RBC Capital Markets

Trevor Allinson - Wolfe Research

Susan Maklari - Goldman Sachs

Joseph Nolan - Longbow Research

Rafe Jadrosich - Bank of America

Collin Verron - Deutsche Bank

Operator

Hello, everyone, and welcome to Owens Corning's First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. My name is Lydia, and I'll be your operator today. After the prepared remarks, there'll be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]

I'll now hand you over to Amber Wohlfarth, Vice President of Corporate Affairs and Investor Relations to begin. Please go ahead.

Amber Wohlfarth

Good morning. Thank you for taking the time to join us for today's conference call and review of our business results for the first quarter of 2025. Joining us today are Brian Chambers, Owens Corning's Chair and Chief Executive Officer and Todd Fister, our Chief Financial Officer. Following our presentation this morning, we will open this one-hour call to your questions. In order to accommodate as many call participants as possible, please limit yourselves to one question only.

Earlier this morning, we issued a news release and filed a 10-Q that detailed our financial results for the first quarter 2025. For the purposes of our discussion today, we have prepared presentation slides summarizing our performance and results, and will refer to these slides during this call. You can access the earnings press release, Form 10-Q and the presentation slides at our website, owenscorning.com.