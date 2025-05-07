Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) reported robust earnings for the first quarter thanks to growing e-Commerce volumes and customer growth on its platform. The South Korean e-Commerce business benefited from double-digit top-line growth as well as an improving EBITDA trajectory (including
Coupang: Better Than Amazon
Summary
- Coupang reported strong Q1'25 earnings with 11% Y/Y revenue growth and a 36% Y/Y increase in EBITDA, driven by core product segment growth.
- I continue to rate Coupang a buy due to its impressive revenue and solid customer growth.
- Despite meeting EPS expectations and slightly missing revenue estimates, Coupang showed significant operating income growth of 285% Y/Y, highlighting its profitability.
- Coupang is expected to massively outperform Amazon in terms of EPS growth in the next two years.
- Coupang's main focus on the South Korean market presents risks, but its potential for expansion into emerging markets and sustained growth makes it a compelling investment.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN, CPNG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.