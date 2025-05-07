NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) reported earnings last Friday, with 3.95 billion pounds of total income at a net interest margin of 2.27%, up eight basis points since Q4. Its common equity tier 1 ratio rose slightly to 13.8%, up
NatWest: Proves Resilience In Stagnant U.K. Economy, But Risks Remain
Summary
- With a 26% YTD rise, NatWest's strong performance outperformed US banks and aligns with European peers, reflecting resilience amid market volatility.
- The bank's robust financials include a 2.27% net interest margin, a 13.8% CET1 ratio, and a projected 16% return on equity.
- Strategic moves like reducing government stake, acquiring Metro Bank assets, and collaborating with OpenAI enhance NatWest's growth and operational efficiency.
- Despite bullish analyst outlooks, potential UK mortgage market risks may increase as the UK raises the Stamp Tax on median price and second properties.
- Overall, NWG appears to be a superior investment than many US banks due to its valuation and benefits from currency appreciation, but its mortgage-related risks still appear underestimated.
