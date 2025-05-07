We see increasing evidence of hubris in the equity market as the S&P 500 Index (SPX) continues to defy rapidly deteriorating U.S. macroeconomic fundamentals. Record-shattering stock buyback programs during a time when SPX valuations are at historic highs, while the economy is
Surge In Stock Buybacks On Stretched Valuations A Sign Of Hubris
Summary
- We see increasing evidence of hubris in the equity market as the S&P 500 Index (SPX) continues to defy rapidly deteriorating U.S. macroeconomic fundamentals.
- Corporate America is aggressively buying back shares, with April's announced buybacks reaching US$233.8 billion, the second highest since 1984.
- While corporate boardrooms are eager to do more stock buybacks, most valuation measures on the SPX are flashing warning signs of hubris, with current valuation multiples hovering near historic highs.
- Given the rapidly deteriorating U.S. macroeconomic picture, which we think is worse than in 2022, we wonder if the current optimism in the equity market is justified.
- Given the severity of the data we have presented, the equity market would normally be panicking by now. And we see no reason to believe that the economy is going to be just fine.
