Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (TFPM) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Sheldon Vanderkooy

Thank you, Danika. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us to discuss Triple Flag's first quarter of 2025 results. Today, I am joined by our Chief Financial Officer, Eban Bari, and our Chief Operating Officer, James Dendle.

Triple Flag achieved strong GEOs and record financial results to start the year. Sales of nearly 29,000 GEOs resulted in record EBITDA of $71 million during the first quarter of 2025 with record operating cash flow of $66 million. This strong performance has positioned us well to not only achieve our 2025 GEO guidance of 105,000 to 115,000 ounces which demonstrates our ability to directly realize higher cash flows in a rising gold and silver price environment.

To further grow our business, Triple Flag has also maintained a solid pace of acquisitions over the last four months, including our proposed acquisition of Orogen Royalties. This transaction, announced on April 22, will result in Triple Flag owning a 1% NSR royalty on the Expanded Silicon gold project in Nevada. Expanded Silicon is a top tier gold asset located in a premier jurisdiction that