Endo International plc (ENDPQ) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Endo International plc (OTC:ENDPQ) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 7, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Laure Park - Senior Vice President of Investor Relations & Corporate Affairs

Scott Hirsch - Interim Chief Executive Officer of Endo

Mark Bradley - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Rishi Parekh - JPMorgan

Hamed Khorsand - BWS Financial

Laure Park

Thank you. Good morning and thank you for joining us to discuss Endo Inc.'s First Quarter 2025 Financial Results. Joining me on today's call are Scott Hirsch, Interim CEO and Member of the Board of Directors; and Mark Bradley, Executive Vice President and CFO. We have prepared a slide presentation to accompany today's webcast and that presentation, as well as other materials, can be found in the Investors section at endo.com.

I would like to remind you that any forward-looking statements made by management on today's call are covered under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to significant changes, risks and uncertainties described in our earnings release and other press releases and in our SEC filings. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in any forward-looking statements. As previously disclosed, substantially all of Endo International's assets were acquired by Endo Inc. on April 23, 2024, pursuant to Endo International's plan of reorganization. Endo Inc.'s first quarter 2025 financial results reflect the effects of the plan of reorganization and the application of fresh start accounting. During this call, all references to first quarter 2025 results refer to