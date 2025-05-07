If there’s one industry that is undergoing unprecedented uncertainty right now amid a volatile macroeconomic environment, it’s the electric vehicle space. Heavy auto tariffs are in place, the fate of EV credits in the U.S. is uncertain, and Tesla’s global leadership in the space is
Lucid: Watch Out For Tariff Hits And Lofty Delivery Expectations
Summary
- Lucid reported solid Q1 results with record deliveries, but faces challenges in scaling to profitability amid a volatile macroeconomic environment and heavy auto tariffs.
- Despite a strong delivery target of 20k vehicles for the year, Lucid must nearly double its current quarterly unit run rates to meet this goal.
- Lucid's gross margin remains deeply negative, and the company increased its expectation of negative tariff impacts to an 8-15% hit on margins.
- While Lucid's liquidity is sufficient until late 2026, the uncertain macro environment and potential demand issues make it a cautious investment; I remain neutral.
