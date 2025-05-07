Growth And Yield? Get Them Both With Brookfield Renewable Corporation
Summary
- Brookfield Renewable Partners offers high-quality renewable assets, strong growth potential, a 6%+ yield, and trades at a fair valuation, making it attractive for dividend growth investors.
- The company’s hydroelectric assets generate 50% of FFO, with long-lasting, minimal environmental impact plants located in North America and South America.
- Wind and solar assets, generating 37% of FFO, present significant long-term growth opportunities, with the potential to add 47,300 MW of wind and 99,500 MW of solar capacity.
- Brookfield Renewable is majority-owned by Brookfield Corporation, ensuring alignment between asset managers and minority investors, and has a history of 11% annual FFO growth since 2016.
