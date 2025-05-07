MEG Energy Corp. (MEGEF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCPK:MEGEF) Q1 2025 Results Conference Call May 7, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Darlene Gates

Thank you, Vincent. Good morning, everyone. And thank you for joining us to review MEG Energy's first quarter 2025 financial and operating results.

I'm joined this morning by members of our senior management team, Ryan Kubik, our Chief Financial Officer; Tom Gear, our Senior Vice President of Oilsands; Erik Alson, our Senior Vice President of Marketing; and Lyle Yuzdepski, our Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Legal.

I'll begin the call with opening remarks and an update on our first quarter business performance. And then I'll hand it over to Ryan for discussion of our financial results. I'll conclude with comments on the business environment and our outlook for the remainder of 2025 before taking your questions.

MEG had a strong start to 2025. Our strategy of sustainably growing capital returns has led to a 24% increase in funds from operations per share in the first quarter. After funding capital expenditures, strong bitumen production and pricing, we generated $223 million of free