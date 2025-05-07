The first Great Conundrum was in the early 2000s after the 2001 – 2002 50% bear market in the S&P 500 and the start of Gulf War II in March, 2003. Alan Greenspan started hiking the fed funds rate (if memory serves correctly, in 2004–2005 (?), but
Inflation Expectations Vs. 10-Year Treasury Yield - The (2nd) Great Conundrum
Summary
- The 10-year Treasury yield rose from 3.5% in 2003 to 5% in 2007, but the move in early 1987 was much, much faster, and much more damaging.
- The disconnect between inflation expectations and the 10-year Treasury yield isn’t being labeled a new conundrum yet, but it’s puzzling for sure.
- The Fed Chair is now forced to wait and see how the tariff policy changes impact pricing and thus inflation through the 2nd quarter and even into the 3rd quarter.
Brian Gilmartin, is a portfolio manager at Trinity Asset Management, a firm he founded in May, 1995, catering to individual investors and institutions that werent getting the attention and service deserved, from larger firms. Brian started in the business as a fixed-income / credit analyst, with a Chicago broker-dealer, and then worked at Stein Roe & Farnham in Chicago, from 1992 - 1995, before striking out on his own and managing equity and balanced accounts for clients. Brian has a BSBA (Finance) from Xavier University, Cincinnati, Ohio, (1982) and an MBA (Finance) from Loyola University, Chicago, January, 1985. The CFA was awarded in 1994. Brian has been fortunate enough to write for the TheStreet.com from 2000 to 2012, and then the WallStreet AllStars from August 2011, to Spring, 2012. Brian also wrote for Minyanville.com, and has been quoted in numerous publications including the Wall Street Journal.
