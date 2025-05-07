Turning Point Brands, Inc. (TPB) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Q1 2025 Results Conference Call May 7, 2025 9:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Andrew Flynn - Chief Financial Officer

Graham Purdy - President and Chief Executive Officer

Summer Frein - Chief Marketing Officer

Conference Call Participants

Eric Des Lauriers - Craig-Hallum Capital Group

Aaron Grey - Alliance Global Partners

Ian Zaffino - Oppenheimer

Nick Anderson - ROTH Capital

Good morning, everyone. A short while ago, we issued a press release covering our Q1 results.

During this call, we will discuss our consolidated and segment operating results and provide some perspective on operating environment and progress against our strategic plan.

On the call today, we will reference certain non-GAAP financial measures.

I will now turn the call over to our CEO, Graham Purdy.

Graham Purdy

Thanks, Andrew. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our call. Our consolidated first quarter results were better than expected and demonstrated continued progress against our plan.

Revenue increased 28% to $106.4 million for the quarter, including $22.3 million in modern oral revenue. Adjusted EBITDA increased 12% to $27.7 million for the quarter. We reaffirm our previously announced 2025 adjusted EBITDA guidance of $108 million to $113 million. We are increasing full year consolidated nicotine