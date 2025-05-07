Angi Inc. (ANGI) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 7, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Andrew Russakoff - Chief Financial Officer

Jeff Kip - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Eric Sheridan - Goldman Sachs

Cory Carpenter - JPMorgan

Justin Patterson - KeyBanc

Stephen Ju - UBS

Dan Kurnos - The Benchmark Company

Ygal Arounian - Citigroup

Operator

Welcome to the Angi First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Andrew Russakoff, CFO. Please go ahead.

Andrew Russakoff

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone. Andrew Russakoff here, CFO of Angi Inc., and welcome to the Angi Inc. first quarter earnings call. As a note, I go by Rusty, so everyone should please feel free to refer to me as Rusty.

And joining me today is Jeff Kip, CEO of Angi Inc. Angi has also published a shareholder letter, which is currently available on the Investor Relations section of Angi Inc.'s website.

We have also made some changes to our metrics disclosures this quarter and have published a short deck on the website to provide more helpful context and explanations. We will not be reading the shareholder letter or presenting the metrics primer deck on this call. I will soon pass it over to Jeff for a few introductory remarks and then open it up to Q&A.

But before we get to that, I'd like to remind you that during this presentation, we may make certain statements that are considered forward-looking under the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements may include statements related to our outlook, strategy and future performance and are based on our current expectations and on information currently available to us. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from the future results expressed or implied