Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc. (GPMT) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 7, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Chris Petta - Head, IR

Jack Taylor - President & CEO

Steve Alpart - CIO & Co-Head, Originations

Blake Johnson - CFO

Peter Morral - CDO & Co-Head, Originations

Ethan Lebowitz - COO

Conference Call Participants

Doug Harter - UBS

Steve DeLaney - Citizens JMP

Jade Rahmani - KBW

Operator

Good morning. My name is Paul, and I will be your conference facilitator. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Granite Point Mortgage Trust First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer period. Please note today's call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to Chris Petta with Investor Relations for Granite Point.

Chris Petta

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining our call to discuss Granite Point's first quarter 2025 financial results. With me on the call this morning are Jack Taylor, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Steve Alpart, our Chief Investment Officer and Co-Head of Originations; Blake Johnson, our Chief Financial Officer; Peter Morral, our Chief Development Officer and Co-Head of Originations; and Ethan Lebowitz, our Chief Operating Officer.

After my introductory comments, Jack will provide a brief recap of market conditions and review our current business activities. Steve Alpart will discuss our portfolio, and Blake will highlight key items from our financial results and capitalization.

Press release, financial tables and earnings supplemental associated with today's call were filed yesterday with the SEC and are available in the Investor Relations section of our website along with our Form 10-Q.

I would like to remind you that remarks made by management during