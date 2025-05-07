Making Sense Of The Recent Contraction In Real GDP
Summary
- According to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, real GDP decreased at an annual rate of 0.3% in the first quarter of 2025.
- The BEA said the drop in GDP was only partially offset by increases in consumer spending, private investment, and exports, though these weren’t strong enough to fully counter the drags.
- The most alarming detail that may catch the Fed’s attention was the pickup in inflation.
- The combination of falling GDP and sticky inflation isn’t great news for small cap investors. This segment of the market is already more economically sensitive than large caps.
Infrastructure Capital Advisors ("Infrastructure Capital") is a leading provider of investment management solutions designed to meet the needs of income-focused investors. Jay Hatfield is CEO and CIO of the investment team. Mr. Hatfield is the lead portfolio manager of the InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF (NYSE: SCAP), InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF (NYSE: ICAP), InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSE: AMZA), Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSE: PFFA), InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSE: PFFR), and a series of private accounts. Infrastructure Capital frequently appears on or is quoted in Fox Business, CNBC, Barron's, The Wall Street Journal, Yahoo Finance, TD Ameritrade Network, and Bloomberg Radio/TV. The team at Infrastructure Capital publishes a monthly market and economic report, quarterly commentaries, investing primers, and asset class and strategy research. In addition, Infrastructure Capital hosts a monthly webinar and attends industry conferences in an effort to provide educational investing resources.