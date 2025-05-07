HNI Corporation (HNI) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 7, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Matt McCall - Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Development

Jeff Lorenger - Chairman, President and CEO

VP Berger - EVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Greg Burns - Sidoti

Reuben Garner - Benchmark

Steven Ramsey - Thompson Research Group

Brian Gordon - Water Tower Research

Operator

Thank you for standing by. My name is Eric, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the HNI Corporation First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I'd now like to turn the call over to Mr. McCall. Please go ahead.

Matt McCall

Good morning. My name is Matt McCall. I am Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Development for HNI Corporation. Thank you for joining us to discuss our first quarter fiscal year 2025 results. With me today are Jeff Lorenger, Chairman, President and CEO; and VP Berger, Executive Vice President and CFO.

Copies of our financial news release and non-GAAP reconciliations are posted on our website. Statements made during this call that are not strictly historical facts are forward-looking statements, which are subject to known and unknown risks. Actual results could differ materially. The financial news release posted on our website includes additional factors that could affect actual results. The corporation assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made during the call.

I'm now pleased to turn the call over to Jeff Lorenger. Jeff?

Jeff Lorenger

Thanks, Matt. Good morning and thank you for joining us. I'm going to divide my commentary today into three sections. First, I will provide some comments on our first