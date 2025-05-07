Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (PARR) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Q1 2025 Results Conference Call May 7, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Ashimi Patel - Vice President, Investor Relations and Sustainability

Will Monteleone - President and Chief Executive Officer

Richard Creamer - Executive Vice President, Refining and Logistics

Shawn Flores - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Matthew Blair - Tudor, Pickering, Holt

Ryan Todd - Piper Sandler

Alexa Petrick - Goldman Sachs

Jason Gabelman - TD Cowen

Manav Gupta - UBS

I would like now to turn the conference over to Ashimi Patel, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Thank you, Alan. Welcome to Par Pacific's First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. Joining me today are Will Monteleone, President and Chief Executive Officer; Richard Creamer, EVP of Refining and Logistics; and Shawn Flores, SVP and Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, note that our comments today may include forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are subject to change and are not guarantees of future performance or events. They are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, investors should not place reliance on forward-looking statements, and we disclaim any obligation to update or revise them.

I'll now turn the call over to our President and Chief Executive Officer, Will Monteleone.

Will Monteleone

Thank you, Ashimi, and good morning, everyone. First quarter adjusted EBITDA was $10 million and adjusted net loss was $0.94 per share. First quarter results reflect off-season conditions and the impacts of the Wyoming outage. Market conditions are