Woodside Energy: Louisiana LNG FID Cements Growth Trajectory
Summary
- Woodside Energy's share price has dropped 23% since July 2024, but the recent pullback presents a buying opportunity due to its promising future.
- The Louisiana LNG project, a $17.5 billion investment, is expected to double Woodside's LNG production and significantly boost operating cash flows by the end of the decade.
- Woodside has secured necessary offtake and investment partners, leading to the final investment decision for the Louisiana LNG project and ensuring its progress.
- Despite short-term challenges, Woodside's long-term outlook is strong, with expected substantial increases in production, cash flows, and potential shareholder returns by the decade's end.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WDS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.