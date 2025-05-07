Flotek Industries, Inc. (FTK) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 7, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mike Critelli - Director, Finance & IR

Ryan Ezell - CEO & Director

Bond Clement - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Donald Crist - Johnson Rice

Jeff Grampp - Northline Capital Markets

Gerry Sweeney - ROTH Capital

Gaushi Sriharan - SRI Singular Research

Josh Jayne - Daniel Energy Partners

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Flotek Industries' First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Wednesday, May 07, 2025.

I would like to turn the conference over to Mike Critelli, Director of Finance and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Mike Critelli

Thank you, and good morning. We are thrilled to have you with us for Flotek’s first quarter 2025 earnings conference call. Today, I am joined by Ryan Ezell, Chief Executive Officer; and Bond Clement, Chief Financial Officer. We will start with prepared remarks covering our business operations, financial performance, and the acquisition announced on April 28, 2025. Following that, we will open up the floor for questions.

Yesterday, we announced our first quarter 2025 results and updated earnings presentation, both of which are available on the Investor Relations section of our website. This call is being webcast with a replay available on our website shortly after its conclusion. Please note that the comments made on today’s call regarding projections or expectations for future events are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties can cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations.

We advise listeners to review our earnings release and the risk factors discussed in our filings with the SEC. Please refer to the reconciliations provided