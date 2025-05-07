Atco Ltd. (ACLLF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Atco Ltd. (OTCPK:ACLLF) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 7, 2025 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Colin Jackson - Senior Vice President-Financial Operations

Katie Patrick - Executive Vice President, Chief Financial & Investment Officer

Adam Beattie - President, ATCO Structures

Conference Call Participants

Rob Hope - Scotiabank

Maurice Choy - RBC

Mark Jarvi - CIBC Capital Markets

Ben Pham - BMO

Operator

Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the First Quarter 2025 Results Conference Call and Webcast for ATCO Ltd. As a reminder, all participants are in a listen-only mode and the conference is being recorded. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Colin Jackson, Senior Vice President, Financial Operations. Please go ahead, Mr. Jackson.

Colin Jackson

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. We're pleased you could join us for ATCO's first quarter 2025 conference call. On the line today, we have Katie Patrick, Executive Vice President Chief Financial and Investment Officer; and Adam Beattie, President of ATCO Structures.

Before we move into today's remarks, I would like to take a moment to acknowledge the numerous traditional territories and homelands on which our global facilities are located. Today, I am speaking to you from our ATCO Park head office in Calgary, which is located in the Treaty 7 region. This is the ancestral territory of the Blackfoot Confederacy comprised of the Siksika, the Kainai and the Pikani Nations; the Tsuut’ina Nation and the Stoney Nakoda Nations, which include the Chiniki, Bearspaw and Goodstoney First Nations. I also want to recognize the City of Calgary is home to the Metis Nation of Alberta, Districts 5 & 6. We honor and respect the diverse history, languages, ceremonies and culture of the indigenous peoples who call these areas homes.