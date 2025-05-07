Fed's Wait And See Stance Could Persist Through To September

ING Economic and Financial Analysis
4.52K Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • Another hold from the Federal Reserve with an acknowledgement that uncertainty has increased with more upside risk for both inflation and unemployment.
  • This suggests little inclination to move until they are confident of the direction the data is heading.
  • Rate cuts could be delayed, but risk being sharper when they come.

Seal of the United States Federal Reserve Board

LD

By James Knightley, Padhraic Garvey, CFA, & Francesco Pesole

Fed leaves rates unchanged, but highlights elevated uncertainty

The Federal Reserve has left monetary policy unchanged with the Fed funds target rate range remaining at 4.25-4.50%. It was a unanimous

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis
4.52K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TLT--
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
TLH--
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF
EDV--
Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares
SPTL--
SPDR® Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF
ZROZ--
PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News